DIMAPUR, JANUARY 6 (MExN): The 5th Unity Cup T-20 Cricket tournament, organized by Nepali Baptist Church (NBC) Chümoukedima sports ministry, commenced Monday, at Chümoukedima Local ground under the theme “Solidarity for peace”.



Hari Magar, Church & Mission Secretary, AGBCN graced the opening ceremony as the Special Guest. In his address, Hari encouraged the youths to be the role model and to be the backbone of the society. He also wished the organizers and players the very best in their future endeavour. He said that team work is the need of the hour to bring about positive change in the society.



In the exhibition match Chümoukedima Town Youth organisation (CTYO) beat Association of the Gorkha Baptist churches Nagaland (AGBCN) by 5 wickets. Association of Gorkha Baptist churches Nagaland Leaders decided to bat after winning the toss and set up a target of 175/6 in 20 overs. Pastor Robert Aley, played a half century knock and scored 62 runs.



Chasing the target, CTYO players chased the target by 2 balls to spare.Tutu of CTYO scored 113 runs for his team while vituotuo Captain of CTYO scored a handy 34 15Runs respectively. Tutu of CTYO was adjudged the man of the match for his century knock.



Altogether, 19 teams are taking part in the tournament. And it will be held from 6th January to January 2020 at Chümoukedima Local ground.