A Rahman, Joint Secretary, Nagaland Cricket Association inaugurating the new cricket practice pitch at DDSC Ground Dimapur.

DIMAPUR, FEBRUARY 22 (MExN): The Dimapur District Cricket Association (DDCA) has constructed a new double Cricket Practice Pitch under the ages of Nagaland Cricket Association at Dimapur District Sports Council Ground.



The Cricket Practice Pitch was dedicated today to the young cricketers of Dimapur by Nagaland Cricket Association, Joint Secretary, A Rahman. The NCA Joint Secretary also informed that this pitch which is constructed with a view to develop and popularise the game of cricket at the grass root level in Nagaland is the second one after another one was constructed late last year at Tseminyu in Kohima District.



Pitches like these are at final stages of construction in Zunheboto, Peren and Mokokchung. Besides, the NCA plans to construct one in each district of Nagaland.



Choba Lotha, General Secretary, Dimapur District Cricket Association thanked NCA for supporting the DDCA and said that in future more such pitches will be constructed in Dimapur District and also informed the cricketers to make good use of facilities.



The DDCA will soon start Coaching for three days a week for which interested players upto 19 years of age may get registered under DDCA.



All registered Clubs of Dimapur have been asked to contact DDCA at 7005204405 on or before February 28 for participation in the 2nd Pihoto Memorial Inter-Club Cricket Tournament to be held from March 11 at NCA Ground Sovima.



The DDCA will also organise an Under-18 Cricket Tournament from March 20. All interested schools, colleges and clubs are requested to contact DDCA member, CK Mech (8415869357) on or before March 5. All participating players should be born in Dimapur between 01-09-2002 and 01-09-2005.